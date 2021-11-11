Against Maryland, MSU’s secondary will be tested again

Michigan State will have its hands full against an explosive passing attack led by Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa

Michigan State’s defense had taken on a bend-don’t-break reputation through the first eight games of the 2021 season.

The Spartans’ struggles in defending the pass had been well-documented, and were then highlighted in the Michigan game when Wolverine quarterback Cade McNamara threw for 383 yards, by far the most in a single game in his career.

Michigan State dug deep and found a way to win that day, but their porous pass defense was bound to catch up with them at some point, and that day arrived this past weekend in West Lafayette.

“If you look at the games, we’ve given up passing yards before,” said Spartan senior safety Xavier Henderson. “We’ve given up big yards to some teams. We’ve had too many penalties. So, there were things in the games before that we kind of have addressed, but when you lose a game it makes it seem like a big deal.”

The Spartans were torched again by Purdue last Saturday to the tune of 535 passing yards by Boilermaker quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

In Henderson’s mind, enough is enough.

“It’s a slap in the face when you lose a game,” he said. “You kind of wake up like, ‘We can’t let this slide like we have in the past’. When you win games, it makes everything better, so you talk about it but you don’t really nail it like you need to. That’s what we got this week.”

Things won’t get any easier for the Spartans’ secondary as they welcome Maryland to East Lansing. The Terrapins average the third-most passing yards per game in the Big Ten (316.1).

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leads the conference in total passing yards (2,755) and is second in the league in both completion percentage (70.5) and passing touchdowns (18).

“He’s a really good quarterback,” said Michigan State coach Mel Tucker. “He’s got a strong arm, he can make all the throws. He’s got command of the offense, so he knows exactly what his reads are, he knows how much time he has…he doesn’t hold on to the ball. He gets rid of it, and he’s got really good players around him. He’s got really skilled guys that can make plays for him.”

Tagovailoa’s primary targets are receivers Rakim Jarrett and Dontay Demus Jr. While Jarrett leads the Terrapins with 37 catches for 533 yards and five touchdowns, Demus Jr. is a big play waiting to happen, averaging 18.1 yards per catch – 28 catches for 507 yards.

“They’ve got athletes, especially at the skill position,” Henderson said. “Their wide outs are pretty explosive. The quarterback is good, he gets the ball out well and he can move around.”

Michigan State is running out of time to turn a corner in its pass defense, and the opponents they will face in the next two weeks are tough ones to figure things out against. ‘Bend-don’t-break’ isn’t good enough anymore.

“That’s not the philosophy,” Tucker said. “If you’re bending, you’re not getting off the field on third down. When you don’t get off the field on third down, they extend drives.”

That’s what happened against Purdue. While the Spartans had been good at holding teams to field goals through the first eight games, the Boilermakers found their way into the endzone more often than not – and it resulted in a Michigan State defeat.

Tucker, who has a strong pedigree as a defensive mind and coach, said he will be as involved as possible in helping the Spartans get things fixed on the back end of their defense.

“He knows his football,” Henderson said. “He coached a secondary at Alabama with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Eddie Jackson, who are two great NFL safeties. He was the D-coordinator at Georgia, so he knows his football.”

How much of an impact can Tucker make in the season’s final three weeks? Michigan State is last in the Big Ten in total defense and passing yards allowed per game (326.7). The Spartans are tenth in the conference in points allowed (22.7).

Henderson knows those numbers aren’t good enough. He knows the Spartan defense has been bailed out too often by an explosive offense led by Kenneth Walker III, Payton Thorne and Jayden Reed.

Henderson, a four-year player, is old enough to remember the legacy of the ‘No Fly Zone’ defense the Spartans used to pride themselves in.

“Being a part of a team with such an explosive offense, it just takes a lot of pressure off you as a defensive player,” he said. “But we’ve got to help the offense out way more. We haven’t lived up to the standard that we would like to hold at Michigan State.”

The loss at Purdue left a sour taste in the mouth of Henderson and the Spartans. They’re using that feeling to fuel themselves for redemption this coming Saturday.

“That game’s in the past, and we learn from it and we’re focused on Maryland, who’s got a good offense this week,” Henderson said.

“We’re excited, just to compete again. Just to get out there and do better than we did last week, honestly, against a good, explosive offense. We’re just excited to get out there and compete against some dudes who are pretty talented.”