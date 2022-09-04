Michigan State DE earns 'National Defensive Player of the Week'

Michigan State defensive end Jacoby Windmon earned national recognition after the Spartans' 35-13 win over Western Michigan on Friday night.

On Sunday, the Walter Camp Foundation named Windmon the 'Defensive Player of the Week' after four sacks, a forced fumble and seven total tackles against the Broncos.

After spending three seasons at UNLV, Windmon transferred to Michigan State this offseason and got his first taste of 'Power 5' football this weekend, and it didn't disappoint.

“It was a great opportunity to get out there in the Woodshed, defend our home, go out there and do what we love to do best," Windmon said.

"I couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere from the fans. They were loud and hyped for the game. The guys on the sideline brought juice. Everybody had their own juice. It was exciting to get out there and get a ‘dub’ with my brothers. [We’ll] continue to stack these wins and play one game at a time, one week at a time.”

Windmon played linebacker during his three years at UNLV, and was originally set to play that position in East Lansing. However, the senior was moved to defensive end a couple weeks into fall camp due to his exceptional pass-rushing abilities and to provide more depth at the position for the Spartans.

“It was something I was always working on in fall camp," Windmon said of his pass-rush. "Because I knew one of my roles when I got here was to be a third-down guy, come off the edge.”

It's hard to argue with the results. Windmon's four sacks were the most by a single Michigan State defender in one game since 2003, and tied the second-highest single game sack total in MSU history.

