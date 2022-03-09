Skip to main content

Ranking Michigan State, other Big Ten teams by ESPN SP+ advanced analytics

How will the Spartans fare against a loaded Big Ten Conference in 2022?

Michigan State football surpassed all expectations with the season they had in 2021, with an 11-2 record and a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl victory to cap the year.

Mel Tucker established his foundation in Year 2 with the Spartans, and now it's time to start competing for an winning conference championships. Can Michigan State take that step in 2022?

The road won't be easy. Ohio State remains a national juggernaut, and the Big Ten East is the only division in football that rivals the SEC West in terms of strength at the top and depth. What do advanced analytics say about the Spartans chances at moving up the pecking order in the Big Ten heirarchy?

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently ranked all 131 FBS football teams using SP+, a projective advanced analytics model that balances returning production, recruiting rankings, and recent history. Here's where all 14 Big Ten teams stack up in these projections:

14. Northwestern Wildcats

USATSI_17243823_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 89

Offense rank: 109

Defense rank: 61

13. Illinois Fighting Illini

USATSI_17244515_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 83

Offense rank: 106

Defense rank: 49

12. Indiana Hoosiers

USATSI_17244319_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 78

Offense rank: 93

Defense rank: 54

11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

USATSI_17155251_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 77

Offense rank: 98

Defense rank: 44

10. Maryland Terrapins

USATSI_17425198_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 41

Offense rank: 10

Defense rank: 77

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

USATSI_16821437_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 34

Offense rank: 36

Defense rank: 37

8. Purdue Boilermakers

USATSI_17430903_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 27

Offense rank: 39

Defense rank: 22

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

USATSI_17313178_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 26

Offense rank: 74

Defense rank: 3

6. Minnesota Golden Gophers

USATSI_13861423_168388427_lowres (1)

Overall ranking: 19

Offense rank: 48

Defense rank: 9

5. Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_16730227_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 17

Offense rank: 35

Defense rank: 17

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

USATSI_17106823_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 16

Offense rank: 56

Defense rank: 7

3. Wisconsin Badgers

USATSI_17424486_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 10

Offense rank: 62

Defense rank: 2

2. Michigan Wolverines

USATSI_17437433_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 4

Offense rank: 5

Defense rank: 19

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

USATSI_17440125_168388427_lowres

Overall ranking: 1

Offense rank: 1

Defense rank: 11

What Bill Connelly said about the Big Ten

"Ohio State ranking in the top 25 in returning production is pretty unheard of -- the bluest of bluebloods tend to lose tons of production to the NFL each year -- and clinched the Buckeyes' February top spot. But Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State are all within reach if Ohio State proves mortal."

