Former MSU wide receiver Terry Lockett Jr. will enter the transfer portal

After not appearing on Michigan State football's roster for nearly a month, former Spartan wide receiver Terry Lockett Jr. officially announced via Twitter and Instagram that he intends to enter the transfer portal at season's end.

In his post, Lockett writes, "Coach Dantonio, Coach Tuck, and the entire coaching staff I want to say thank you! Thank you for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a dream. To be a Spartan! MSU will forecer be a special place to me. To my teammates, Not all decisions are easy to make, and this one is difficult. I'm grateful for the friendships we've built, and proud to call you my brothers. I would like to take this moment to announce that I have decided to continue my student athlete journey, by entering the transfer portal. I'm excited to see where this next chapter takes me!

"Michigan State, from the bottom of my heart, thank you and GO GREEN!"

Lockett, who did not appear in any games for Michigan State this season, played in 15 career games and tallied four catches for 22 yards. The junior saw action on special teams during his first two seasons in East Lansing as well.

Ahead of Michigan State's game against Ohio State on Oct. 8, it was noticed that Lockett's name had been removed from the roster, and an MSU spokesperson confirmed that he was no longer with the team.

Lockett was a member of Michigan State's 2020 recruiting class — the final class of former head coach Mark Dantonio's tenure. He was considered a three-star prospect and ranked No. 573 nationally by 247Sports' composite rankings.

Lockett was buried on the depth chart by the likes of Jayden Reed, Keon Coleman and Tre Mosley, as well as younger players like Germie Bernard and Antonio Gates Jr.