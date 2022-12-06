Michigan State freshman enters transfer portal

Michigan State football is up to five entries into the transfer portal since its 2022 season ended, as freshman defensive end Chase Carter announced his departure from the program via Twitter on Monday.

"I want to thank Coach Tucker, the coaching staff and the entire Michigan State family for embracing me and helping me grow this past year on this journey," Carter wrote in his post.

"While I am thankful for my time spent as a Spartan, I have decided it would be in my best interest to enter the transfer portal with four years of remaining eligibility. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you Spartan Nation, this will always be where it began. Now I'm excited to see where the next chapter takes me! Romans 8:28"

Carter was a member of Michigan State's 2022 recruiting class, and was ranked the No. 820 overall player in the country. He played in just one game for the Spartans during his true freshman season, which ultimately wound up being a redshirt year.

Of the five MSU players who have entered the transfer portal since the season's end, four of them have come on the defensive line. Mel Tucker and his coaching staff will need to address the depth on their defensive front ahead of the 2023 season.