Gov. Gretchen Whitmer weighs in with prediction for UM-MSU rivalry game

Game day has finally arrived, and we are just hours away from the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans renewing their annual battle for the Paul Bunyan — Govenor of Michigan Trophy.

Michigan incumbant Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer is in the midst of her own on-going battle in the state against Republican Party challenger Tudor Dixon.

While the battle for the governor's office won't be decided until 'Election Day' on Nov. 8, fortunately we won't have to wait that long for the Wolverines and Spartans to decide things on the football field.

In anticipation of the big game this week, Gov. Whitmer took to Twitter to back her alma mater, Michigan State University, in its quest to defeat the rival Wolverines for the third consecutive season.

While Whitmer is not exactly an impartial observer of this rivalry, she has correctly predicted victories for the Spartans in each of the last two seasons, including correctly predicting a three-point victory for MSU in 2020 as a three-touchdown underdog.

Michigan State has its work cut out for it again today, as Michigan is a 23-point favorite this season. However, nobody has been better at upsetting the Wolverines than the Spartans.