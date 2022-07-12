Skip to main content

Michigan State's Mel Tucker Named To 2022 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watchlist

The Spartans enter Year 3 of Tucker's regime...

After leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record in just his second season in East Lansing, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy preseason watchlist.

The award, named after legendary coach Bobby Dodd, is given annually to the college football coach who's team experiences success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Tucker is one of 20 college coaches named to the preseason watchlist, joining Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Ohio State's Ryan Day and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst out of the Big Ten.

Other notable coaches include Alabama's Nick Saban, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney. Cincinnati's Luke Fickell won the 2021 Dodd Trophy award.

The full list of 20 coaches on the 2022 preseason watchlist can be seen below:

