Injury Update: Ohio State lists multiple offensive starters, 11 total player as 'Unavailable' vs. Michigan State

The Buckeyes will be without some of their top offensive play-makers today vs. the Spartans

Ohio State will be without several offensive starters against the Spartans this afternoon. Buckeye tailback Miyan Williams, who leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns, will not play today. He is one of 11 players listed as "Unavailable" for Ohio State today.

OSU starting tailback TreVeyon Henderson, who missed last week's game against Rutgers, is back in the lineup for the Buckeyes today.

Ohio State's top receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, was also ruled 'Out' for today's game. The junior has struggled with injuries all season after being banged up in the Buckeye's season-opener against Notre Dame. This is the third straight game that Smith-Njigba will have missed, and the fourth out of the last five.

Fellow OSU wide receiver Kam Babb is also out, but the Buckeyes still have Marvin Harrison Jr., Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka available at the position.

Offensive guard Enokk Vimahi is listed as a game-time decision. In addition to Williams, Smith-Njigba and Babb, the other eight players who are unavailable for the Buckeyes today are DE Omari Abor, DE Tyler Friday, CB Jordan Hancock, CB Llloyd McFarquhar, LB Mitchell Melton, LB Teradja Mitchell, RB Evan Pryor and TE Joe Royer.

More updates on Michigan State's injury situation will be reported at a later time.

