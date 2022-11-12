Skip to main content

Injury Update: Multiple Michigan State offensive lineman 'Out' vs. Rutgers

The Spartans remain thin in the trenches heading into today's game against the Scarlet Knights...

As kickoff approaches, Michigan State is missing several starters at both offensive and defensive line for today's game against Rutgers.

The Spartans only have nine offensive lineman dressed and going through warm-ups, with starters Jarrett Horst (left tackle) and Matt Carrick (right guard) both out of uniform. Backup Geno VanDeMark is also not in uniform today for MSU.

Offensive guard Brian Greene is in uniform for the Spartans, and its a good bet that he will start for MSU today.

Due to injury and suspension, Michigan State is also very thin along the defensive line heading into today's game.

Defensive tackle Jacob Slade, who has battled injury throughout the season, is back dressed for Michigan State. Slade left last week's game against Illinois with an undisclosed injury and did not return, but he is warming up with the team today.

Defensive end Michael Fletcher is also dressed and going through warm-ups for the Spartans.

However, defensive ends Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle remain 'Out' for MSU. Additionally, defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory is not dressed and looks to be out of the lineup for the Spartans. Mallory was banged up last week against the Fighting Illini, but returned and finished the game for MSU.

Defensive tackles Jalen Hunt and Alex VanSumeren are warming up with the defensive ends today, as Michigan State tries to fill gaps along the defensive front.

The eight players suspended following the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium remain 'Out' for Michigan State. Also, long snapper Hank Pepper remains 'Out', as he did not warm up with the rest of Michigan State's specialists a little over an hour before kickoff.

Spartan Nation will continue to monitor the injury situation in East Lansing.

