Injury Update: MSU still missing key starters, but Xavier Henderson, Jacob Slade are dressed for Spartans

Michigan State football is getting set to host Wisconsin for Homecoming Week, and we are inside 30 minutes until kickoff. The Spartans have a couple defensive starters back in uniform, but several players appear to still be out with injuries.

For the second consecutive week, senior safety Xavier Henderson and senior defensive tackle Jacob Slade is in uniform and going through warmups for the Spartans. Both guys warmed up last week ahead of the Ohio State game, but neither played in the game.

Henderson has been out since suffering a leg injury in the first half of Michigan State's season-opener against Western Michigan. Slade, meanwhile, has not played since the Spartans' victory over Akron in Week 2. We'll see if they're able to go in this one.

After a suffering a scary head and neck injury a week ago vs. Ohio State, MSU true freshman safety Jaden Mangham is wearing his jersey over street clothes today and will not participate. Starting defensive ends Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle both appear to still be out as well, as neither guy is warming up with the team.

Starting long snapper Hank Pepper also appears to be 'Out' as he did not warm up with the specialists.

