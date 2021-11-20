Several Spartans ruled 'Out' against Ohio State

The injury bug has hit Michigan State at the worst possible time...

No. 7 Michigan State is a 19.5-point underdog against No. 4 Ohio State, and the Spartans will be without several key players against the Buckeyes.

MSU wide receiver Jalen Nailor made the trip to Columbus but did not dress for the game. Left tackle Jarrett Horst also remains sidelined for the Spartans.

On defense, Michigan State is still missing several key starters. Ruled 'Out' for the Spartans are defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, linebacker Quavaris Crouch, and cornerback Charles Brantley.

MSU has a lot to overcome on the road today in t