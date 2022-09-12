MSU's Jacoby Windmon earns back-to-back Big Ten 'Defensive Player of the Week' honors

Michigan State defensive end Jacoby Windmon is 2-for-2 in bringing home the Big Ten's 'Defensive Player of the Week' award through the first two weeks of the season.

On Monday, the conference made Windmon their selection after the senior transfer from UNLV recorded five total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against the Akron Zips.

Windmon also forced three fumbles, which tied Michigan State's program record for the most forced fumbles in a single game. Former MSU linebacker Joe Bachie also forced three fumbles in 2018 against Maryland.

Windmon has been an absolute star on the field for the Spartans early this season. In two games, the senior has totaled 12 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks with four forced fumbles and one pass breakup. He currently leads the nation in tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has found another instant-impact player out of the transfer portal in Windmon.

