Kenneth Walker III appears on CFP Top 25 rankings show

The Spartan tailback shared his thoughts on MSU's ranking, the win over Michigan and where his former team Wake Forest is ranked

Michigan State was ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff committee rankings on Tuesday night.

Making a guest appearance on ESPN's reveal show was Spartan tailback Kenneth Walker III, who has played his way into Heisman Trophy consideration.

Walker was pleased to see where Michigan State landed in Tuesday's rankings.

“It’s a blessing to see us ranked No. 3," he told ESPN's Rece Davis. "We put a lot of work in the offseason, winter workouts, spring and camp. But we’ve got a tough opponent coming up this and that’s where our focus is at right now.”

Walker was then asked about the makeup of the Spartans' roster, which includes several transfer players like himself, and a handful of freshman who have been contributors this season.

“I think Coach Tuck does a great job with that," Walker said. "Even when we first got here he got us in a meeting and asked us things about what helps us, what works for us academic-wise and sports-wise on the field. I think that helped us bond together.”

Kirk Herbstreit asked Walker about Michigan State's win over rival Michigan -- who came in at No. 7 in the initial rankings -- and how the Spartans were able to overcome their 30-14 deficit.

“We talk about ‘Keep Chopping’ all the time, through adversity or through whatever, just keep chopping," Walker said, turning to the mantra that has become a staple of the Spartans' program under Tucker.

"In the second half, Coach Tuck came and talked to us and I think it’s unique to us that we never stop fighting. I believe that’s what helped us get that victory."

Finally, Walker was asked about his previous school, Wake Forest, who appeared at No. 9 in Tuesday's rankings.

“That’s exciting," Walker said. "I’m happy for them. I still talk to a lot of my boys back at Wake, and I’m proud of them."

No. 3 Michigan State will travel to unranked Purdue this Saturday.