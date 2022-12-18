Michigan State alum Kirk Cousins leads largest comeback effort in NFL history

One of the most beloved Spartans of all-time put himself and his teammates in the National Football League record books on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings trailed the Indianapolis Colts, 33-0, at halftime of their Week 15 game today. The Vikings then proceeded to outscore the Colts 36-3 in the second half, storming back to force overtime.

Minnesota kicked a field goal in overtime to win the game, 39-36, in stunning fashion over Indianapolis.

Cousins threw a 'Pick-Six' interception while struggling in the first half, but the former Spartan great overcame that adversity to finish with 460 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 34-of-54 pass attempts.

Somewhat ironically, the 2006 Michigan State Spartans — quarterbacked by Drew Stanton — hold the record for the largest comeback in NCAA Division I-A history.

The Spartans trailed Big Ten foe Northwestern, 38-3, with 9:54 left in the third quarter of that game, before scoring 38 unanswered points to come back and stun the Wildcats.

Two years later, Michigan State signed Cousins, an overlooked three-star quarterback out Holland Christian High School. Cousins would go on to quarterback the Spartans to their first Big Ten championship in 20 years in 2010, and would finish his career with a perfect 4-0 record against in-state rival Michigan.

Click here to watch highlights of Cousins and the Vikings' 33-point comeback win over the Colts.