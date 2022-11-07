Michigan State linebacker named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

For the fourth time this season, a Michigan State Spartan has been named the Big Ten Conference's Defensive Player of the Week.

On Monday, the league announced its weekly award winners and Michigan State sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay was recognized for his performance in the Spartans' 23-15 upset win over No. 16 Illinois.

Haladay finished the game with nine tackles, including a career high 3.5 tackles for loss against the Fighting Illini. He also recorded a half-sack to round out his day.

Haladay joins linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon as Michigan State players who have earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week this season. Windmon is a three-time recipient of the honor, the most for any Spartan in a single season in school history.

For the season, Haladay leads Michigan State in total tackles with 80, and ranks second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss in 2022 (Windmon — 10.5). Haladay has 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season as well.

Winners of two of their last three games, the Spartans look to keep recent momentum alive when they host Rutgers this Saturday in East Lansing.