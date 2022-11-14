MSU linebacker named Big Ten 'Defensive Player of the Week' in back-to-back weeks

For the fifth time during the 2022 college football season, a Michigan State Spartan has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

On Monday, the conference announced its weekly award recipients, and MSU sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay was once again named the Big Ten's top performer on defense. Haladay has taken home the award in back-to-back weeks.

On Saturday against Rutgers, Haladay recorded a career-high 19 tackles, including one tackle for loss. That was the most tackles by a Spartan in a single game since Eric Smith had 19 against Notre Dame in 2004.

Haladay was also named the Big Ten's top defender following Michigan State's previous game against Illinois, when the sophomore recorded nine tackles, including a career-high 3.5 for loss and a half-sack.

In addition to the two times that Haladay has been honored by the conference, defensive end/linebacker Jacoby Windmon has been named the conference's 'Defensive Player of the Week' three times for his performances against Western Michigan, Akron and Wisconsin. The transfer from UNLV has been suspended for each of the last two games for his involvement in the postgame incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium.

Haladay leads Michigan State and is second in the conference in total tackles with 99. He is also second on the team with 8.5 tackles for loss. The sophomore has added a forced fumble and fumble recovery to his stat line this season. Windmon leads the Spartans with 10.5 tackles for loss.