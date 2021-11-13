Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Injury updates: More Spartans 'out' vs. Maryland

    Several Spartans are out today against Maryland
    Author:

    Michigan State is minutes away from kickoff against Maryland, and more injury news has surfaced.

    There are now several Spartans listed as 'OUT' including WR Jalen Nailor, CB Charles Brantley, LB Quavaris Crouch, LT Jarrett Horst, OL Matt Carrick and DT Simeon Barrow.

    Barrow was going to miss the first half of the game against Maryland regardless, after being hit with a targeting penalty in the second half last week against Purdue.

    Kicker Matt Coughlin and center Matt Allen are both dressed and participated in warmups. Coughlin was did not kick last week against Purdue, while Allen appeared to tweak an ankle during the game.

    Spartan Nation will continue to monitor the situation in East Lansing.

