    • November 18, 2021
    Report: MSU to make Mel Tucker highest-paid coach in Big Ten

    There's been a lot of speculation over the past two weeks, but it appears Michigan State and Mel Tucker have come to an agreement
    In recent weeks, there's been a lot of rumors and speculation about Mel Tucker's future at Michigan State.

    After reports surfaced that LSU was interested in replacing current head football coach Ed Orgeron with Tucker, Michigan State went to work on a contract extension for the second-year head coach.

    On Wednesday, Chris Solari and David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan State and Tucker are working on a new deal that would make Tucker the highest paid football coach in the Big Ten Conference.

    According to the report, Tucker will be offered a 10-year, $95 million contract extension by the university.

    Penn State's James Franklin is currently the highest-paid football coach in the Big Ten, making $7 million per year. Alabama's Nick Saban is the highest paid coach in the country at $9.753 million per year.

    Tucker's current annual salary of $5.56 million ranks fourth amongst the Big Ten's head football coaches.

