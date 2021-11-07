Mel Tucker credits Purdue, backs his players' effort following loss

Following Michigan State’s loss to Purdue on Saturday, Spartan head coach Mel Tucker tipped his hat to their opponents, the Boilermakers.

“We’re going to own it. Give those guys credit where credit is due. They beat us,” Tucker said. “We didn’t make enough plays, we didn’t execute well enough to win the game. They outplayed us, they made more plays then we made, so we’ve got to give them credit. They played a heck of a ball game.”

Tucker insisted that the Spartans did not take Purdue lightly, saying his coaching staff noted the players’ work ethic in practice throughout the week. He said his players were dialed in, and noticed that some even took extra time to meet and watch more film together in preparation for the Boilermakers.

“I thought we had, arguably, our best week of practice, this week going into this game,” Tucker said. “I didn’t see [lack of preparation]. I saw what you saw – we made too many mistakes, we didn’t get off the on third down, we gave up too many explosives. On offense, we weren’t able to convert when we needed to convert.”

Tucker noted the disappointment in the locker room following the Spartans’ first loss, but said his players were reacting to it in a positive way.

“We had really good eye contact, and a lot of guys were nodding their heads,” Tucker said. “They understand. This is a pretty aware football team. Guys have been through a lot together. They understand we have one loss, and we didn’t play well enough to win the game, but we have a lot of football ahead of us, and all our goals are still ahead of us.”

What lies directly ahead of Michigan State is a home date against Maryland this coming Saturday. The Terrapins are 5-4 on the year and coming off a 31-14 loss to Penn State.

“It’s a 24-hour rule for us. Win, lose or draw,” Tucker said. “So, what we have to do is get on the tape, get the corrections, get things fixed and then we have to have a great week of preparation and we get ready for Maryland coming into the Woodshed on Saturday.”

Tucker noted that the voices outside Michigan State’s locker room will grow louder following the result in West Lafayette. He knows many will question the validity of the Spartans’ record and the successes they’ve experienced this season.

He also knows that none of that matters.

“We need to block out all of the noise,” Tucker said. “That doesn’t have anything to do with what we need to do. We need to prepare like crazy.”

The head coach is confident in his team’s ability to bounce back from this setback, and reiterated the need to move forward and prepare for Maryland.

“I’ve got these guys’ backs, 100 percent. So they don’t have to worry about that. All they have to do is prepare like crazy and get ready for the next game,” Tucker said.

“I don’t feel any different about our team now then I felt before the game. We’ve got a great group of guys who play hard all the way to the end. That’s the type of team we have, that’s the identity. They’re always going to do that.”