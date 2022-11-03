Michigan State, 2023 QB commit Bo Edmundson mutually part ways

The recent string of decommitments from Michigan State football's 2023 recruiting class continued on Wednesday when three-star Austin (Texas) Lake Travis quarterback Bo Edmundson announced via Twitter that he was re-opening his recruitment.

The Spartans lost commitments from four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin and four-star running back Kedrick Reescano during the month of October, but unlike those decommitments, Edmundson's departure from MSU's 2023 class appears to be a mutually parting of ways.

Spartan Tailgate's Justin Thind reported that Michigan State has been looking in a different direction at quarterback for the 2023 class for some time now.

Edmundson committed to Mel Tucker and the Spartans back in February of this year. Michigan State and quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator Jay Johnson liked the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder's size and thought there was potential for growth during his final high school season.

Edmundson was ranked No. 433 overall in the country when he committed to Michigan State, but has seen that ranking plummet to No. 804 over the last nine months as he's suffered through an on-going back injury. The high school senior has been limited throughout his final season at Lake Travis, and Michigan State is now looking in a different direction.

Thind also reported that the Spartans will reignite their efforts in pursuit of five-star Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore, who is currently committed to Oregon.

Moore, a local product who was considered a Notre Dame lean at times during his recruitment, built a strong rapport with both Tucker and Johnson, and the Spartans were considered to be a dark horse in the five-star's recruitment. However, Michigan State knew they had a committable prospect in Edmundson, so they put their eggs in his basket.

After Edmundson committed, King was far less interested in Michigan State.

While it's certainly a long-shot that the Spartans could lure Moore away from the Ducks, Thind reported that Michigan State will pull every string available in their attempt to flip the Detroit product.

Should that fail, the Spartans will have to look elsewhere for a quarterback in the 2023 class, with only about a month and a half before the early National Signing Day in December.

With Edmundson's departure, Michigan State's 2023 class has dropped back to No. 39 in the country, after having reached the Top 10 early this past summer. With only 11 prospects committed, the Spartans have many scholarships still available as they try to close this recruiting cycle strong.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023