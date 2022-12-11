Michigan State suffers 6th decommitment from 2023 class as Signing Day approaches

With college football's early signing period fast approaching, Michigan State football has lost another commitment in its 2023 recruiting class.

Late Saturday evening, three-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy cornerback Colton Hood announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter.

Just a day later, Hood gave a verbal pledge to Auburn, which recently hired Hugh Freeze as its next head coach.

Hood, a native of McDonough, Ga., is ranked No. 606 overall and the No. 60 cornerback in his class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also considered the No. 56 prospect from the state of Georgia. He originally committed to Michigan State on Sept. 5.

The Spartans' recruiting class, which resided inside the Top 10 in the country this past summer, has dwindled down to just 11 commitments with just 10 days until the early signing period. Six prospects have decommitted from Michigan State since July 1, including four since Oct. 10, and the class is now ranked No. 35 in the country.

On a positive note, nine of the 11 prospects currently committed to Michigan State are rated as four-star recruits. If the Spartans were to sign all nine of those players, it would be the most four-stars that MSU has signed in a single recruiting cycle in school history.

The Spartans' 2023 class has an average player rating of 90.81, which is the 15th-best mark in the country and the third-best in the Big Ten (Ohio State, Penn State).

Michigan State has been active in the transfer portal over the past week, with offers going out to several experienced college players. It's unclear what the target number of signees is for head coach Mel Tucker and his staff during Signing Day on Dec. 21, but the Spartans will likely need to bolster those numbers with a handful of transfers.