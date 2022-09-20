Skip to main content

Once favored, Michigan State now a home underdog vs. Minnesota

The Spartans have something to prove following their first loss of the season...

Michigan State's first loss of the season, a 39-28 defeat at the hands of Washington, has changed the perception of the program among oddsmakers and bettors.

On Sunday, the Spartans opened as a one-point favorite in their Week 4 matchup against Minnesota, but the line has quickly shifted in favor of the Golden Gophers.

Within 24 hours, the line had shifted four points to Minnesota (-3) and it has now settled in at minus-2.5 towards the Gophers. While Minnesota's non-conference schedule is anything but daunting, the Golden Gophers have outscored their opponents 149-17 through three weeks.

Michigan State is 5-2 coming off a loss under head coach Mel Tucker, with all five of those victories coming against Ben Ten opponents. The Spartans were underdogs in six out of those seven games.

Michigan State was one of the best programs against the spread in 2021, finishing 9-3-1 against the number a year ago. The Spartans also had four outright wins as an underdog last season.

MSU is 2-1 against the spread so far in 2022. The Spartans were an underdog for the first time all season at Washington, and failed to cover the 3.5-point spread.

