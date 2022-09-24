Skip to main content

Injury Update: Jayden Reed warming up, two MSU starting defenders not in uniform

Several starters are still out of the lineup for Michigan State...

Michigan State was missing several starters last week at Washington, and their status for today's game against Minnesota is coming into focus.

MSU's radio broadcast revealed that senior wide receiver Jayden Reed will be a game-time decision. Reed jogged on to the field in full uniform to begin warming up with the Spartans' special teams unit. He has some sort of wrap or bandage on his lower back and hip area.

Michigan State will still be missing a couple starters along the defensive line however. Senior defensive tackle Jacob Slade is not in uniform for Michigan State and it appears he will miss his second consecutive game.

In addition, defensive end Jeff Pietrowski is not warming up with the team. The junior was injured during the first quarter last week against Washington and was later seen on the sideline in a walking boot.

Defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory is dressed for the first time this season and appears to be available for the Spartans. Michael Fletcher and Tank Brown are both dressed at defensive end, as is freshman Zion Young.

Senior safety Xavier Henderson continues to be 'Out' indefinitely since his Week 1 injury against Western Michigan.

Spartan Nation will continue to monitor the injury situation as it develops.

