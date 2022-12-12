Michigan State lands commitment from transfer tight end

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is dipping back into the transfer portal. On Monday, the Spartans landed their first addition from the portal for 2023 – Norfolk State tight end Ademola Faleye.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore transfer had four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown this past season, playing in all 11 games for Norfolk State. His size can be utilized in many ways, and he has the speed to play wideout at times as well. Faleye committed during his official visit to MSU this past weekend.

It should also be noted that Michigan State is heavily recruiting family member of Faleye’s as well – five-star Brockerton (MA) Thayer offensive tackle Samson Okunlola, who is Faleye’s cousin. Okunlola is the Spartans’ top high school target in the 2023 class. The five-star offensive tackle has set his commitment date for December 15th.

If Michigan State lands Okunlola, who is ranked the No. 20 overall player in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports composite, he’d be the Spartans’ highest-rated prospect since edge rusher Malik McDowell in 2014.

Regardless of what happens with Okunlola, Michigan State is getting a hidden gem in Faleye. The Spartans had a need at the tight end position after seniors Daniel Barker and Tyler Hunt each exhausted their collegiate eligibility in 2022. Barker and Hunt will pursue professional careers, while Faleye join Maliq Carr in Michigan State's tight end room.

Faleye has two years of eligibility left, and will add great size to the tight end room. With MSU losing high school recruits days before national signing day, expect to hear a lot more from the portal soon.