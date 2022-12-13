MSU Lands Transfer TE From Wisconsin

Michigan State football has landed its second transfer tight end in as many days after Jaylan Franklin, formerly a Wisconsin Badger, gave his verbal pledge to the Spartans on Tuesday.

Franklin, a former three-star recruit out of Rockwood, Mich., played outside linebacker and tight end for Wisconsin during four seasons in Madison and has one year of eligibility remaining.

After redshirting in 2018, Franklin played in 41 career games for the Badgers. During the 2019 and 2020 seasons he recorded three tackles (one for loss) and a sack on defense. In 2022, Franklin had two catches for 40 yards at tight end.

Franklin was recruited by former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio out of high school as a member of the Class of 2018. He was considered a three-star athlete prospect, and was ranked No. 695 overall and No. 17 in the state of Michigan by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

In addition to Franklin’s commitment on Tuesday, Michigan State landed a pledge from Norfolk State transfer tight end Ademola Faleye on Monday. The Spartans needed to replace graduated senior tight ends Daniel Barker and Tyler Hunt, and wasted no time in adding to their depth at the position.

While the transfer market helped the Spartans land Franklin and Faleye, the portal has enacted a toll on Michigan State as well. Earlier on Tuesday, redshirt freshman linebacker Carson Casteel became the eighth MSU player to enter the transfer portal.

Casteel, a former three-star recruit from Florence High in Alabama, redshirted during the 2021 season before playing in eight games in 2022. He played primarily on special teams and did not record a stat for the Spartans.

Players who enter the portal are not required to transfer, and we’ve seen Michigan State welcome back players who have withdrawn their names from the portal before, including former running back/tight end Connor Heyward and linebackers Ma’a Gaoteote and Ben VanSumeren.

So far this offseason, Michigan State has seen Casteel, wide receivers Germie Bernard and Terry Lockett Jr., defensive linemen Jalen Hunt, Dashaun Mallory and Michael Fletcher, and kicker Jack Stone all enter the portal.