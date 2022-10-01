Injury Report: Michigan State several starting defensive lineman vs. Maryland

Injury concerns continue for Michigan State as the Spartans prepare for today's against Maryland.

MSU will be without three starting defensive lineman against the Terrapins, as defensive tackle Jacob Slade, and defensive ends Jeff Pietrowski and Khris Bogle did not warm up with the team and have been ruled 'Out'. Backup defensive tackle Jalen Hunt is also not dressed for the Spartans.

Michigan State will have defensive tackle Simeon Barrow today, as well as Maverick Hansen and Tank Brown. Expect to see extra snaps this week for defensive ends Brandon Wright and Zion Young.

The Spartans are already without starting linebacker Darius Snow, who is out for the year, and starting safety Xavier Henderson, who is 'out' indefinitely. Henderson did make the trip to Maryland however, and though he was not in uniform, he could be seen throwing a football around during warm-ups.

Starting safety Angelo Grose may get the start at nickleback today, as fellow safeties Kendall Brooks and Jaden Mangham are both warming up with the first-team defense.

For Maryland, starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett both went through warm-ups and are expected to play.