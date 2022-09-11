Spartans Move Up In AP Poll Following Win Over Akron

Michigan State football sits just outside the Top 10 in the Associated Press' updated Top 25 poll after a 52-0 win over Akron on Saturday in East Lansing.

The Spartans moved up three spots to No. 11 in the latest ranking.

No. 1 Georgia has supplanted No. 2 Alabama on top of the AP Poll following Week 2's results. The Crimson Tide survived a mighty scare against Texas, escaping Austin with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. The Bulldogs walloped Oregon in Week 1, 49-3, before overpower Samford this past weekend.

Georgia received 53 out of 63 first-place votes this week, while Alabama was given nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State garnered one first-place vote.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held serve, while No. 6 Oklahoma moved up one spot in the latest AP Poll.

No. 7 USC and No. 8 Oklahoma State each moved up three spots, while No. 9 Kentucky and No. 10 Arkansas round out the Top 10.

Joining the Buckeyes, Wolverines and Spartans as representatives of the Big Ten is No. 22 Penn State. Wisconsin fell out of the poll after being ranked No. 19 last week. The Badgers are amongst the "Others receiving votes" alongside fellow Big Ten West division programs Minnesota and Purdue.

Biggest Risers

Kentucky moved up 11 spots in Week 3's poll following its win over Florida in Gainesville. No. 12 BYU and No. 15 Tennessee each moved up nine spots following wins over Baylor and Pittsburgh, respectively. Arkansas made a six-spot climb after defeating South Carolina in Week 2.

Biggest Fallers

In a week full of upsets and surprises, nothing was more shocking than No. 8 Notre Dame's loss to Marshall in South Bend. The Fighting Irish fell out of the AP Poll following that result, but remain among "Others receiving votes".

Meanwhile, No. 24 Texas A&M plummeted a whopping 18 spots after being upset, 17-14, at home by Appalachian State. No. 17 Baylor fell eight spots following its loss to BYU. No. 18 Florida and No. 23 Pittsburgh each fell six spots following losses to Kentucky and Tennessee, respectively.