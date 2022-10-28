Skip to main content

Michigan State names captains for rivalry game vs. Michigan

A familiar name is back among the Spartans' captains against the Wolverines...

Michigan State will travel to Ann Arbor tomorrow as more than a three-touchdown underdog against in-state rival Michigan.

MSU fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson said earlier this week that the Spartans are so used to being considered the underdog to the Wolverines at this point that the expect it, and aren't bothered by it.

That's one of the reasons why Henderson will be one of the four players to lead the Spartans into battle in enemy territory.

On Friday, Michigan State announced its team captains for the game against the Wolverines. Henderson will be joined by fellow seniors wide receiver Jayden Reed, center Nick Samac and linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In order to beat Michigan and send shockwaves across the college football landscape, Michigan State needs it's best players to play at their best on Saturday.

Reed is an experienced wide receiver who is accustomed to making big, timely plays down the field. Samac leads an offensive line that has struggled this season, but needs to put its best four quarters of football together this week.

On the other side of the ball, Henderson is no stranger to big games or this rivalry. He'll lead a secondary that also will need to be at its best against the Wolverines. Finally, Windmon has been arguably the Spartans' best player this season. He's a game-wrecker, leading the nation with six forced fumbles.

Kickoff between Michigan State and Michigan is set for 7:30 p.m. The broadcast will be carried by ABC.

Xavier HendersonJacoby WindmonNick SamacJayden ReedMichigan State Spartans

USATSI_19109883_168388427_lowres
Football

DECOMMIT: Michigan State loses 3rd-highest ranked prospect 2023 class

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18838314_168388427_lowres
Football

LOOK: Michigan State debuts another new helmet in excellent uniform choice vs. U-M

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_17060607_168388427_lowres
Football

U-M alum Braylon Edwards stoops to new low by bashing MSU’s Xavier Henderson

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18110173_168388427_lowres
Football

MSU's Harlon Barnett barely holds back his dislike of Michigan, per Mel Tucker's orders

By Matthew Lounsberry
mike hart mark dantonio paul bunyan michigan state wolverines spartans little brother
Football

Mike Hart's "Little Brother" dig, Mark Dantonio's response made UM-MSU rivalry nastier and better

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8880394_168388427_lowres
Football

Three Big Ten games that impacted Michigan State football during the Spartans’ bye week

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_6674388_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State Football Ramps Up Recruiting During Bye Week

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19238461_168388427_lowres
Football

Everything Jim Harbaugh Said About Michigan State For Rivalry Week

By Matthew Lounsberry