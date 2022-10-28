Michigan State names captains for rivalry game vs. Michigan

Michigan State will travel to Ann Arbor tomorrow as more than a three-touchdown underdog against in-state rival Michigan.

MSU fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson said earlier this week that the Spartans are so used to being considered the underdog to the Wolverines at this point that the expect it, and aren't bothered by it.

That's one of the reasons why Henderson will be one of the four players to lead the Spartans into battle in enemy territory.

On Friday, Michigan State announced its team captains for the game against the Wolverines. Henderson will be joined by fellow seniors wide receiver Jayden Reed, center Nick Samac and linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon.

In order to beat Michigan and send shockwaves across the college football landscape, Michigan State needs it's best players to play at their best on Saturday.

Reed is an experienced wide receiver who is accustomed to making big, timely plays down the field. Samac leads an offensive line that has struggled this season, but needs to put its best four quarters of football together this week.

On the other side of the ball, Henderson is no stranger to big games or this rivalry. He'll lead a secondary that also will need to be at its best against the Wolverines. Finally, Windmon has been arguably the Spartans' best player this season. He's a game-wrecker, leading the nation with six forced fumbles.

Kickoff between Michigan State and Michigan is set for 7:30 p.m. The broadcast will be carried by ABC.