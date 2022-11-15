Michigan State football opens as double-digit favorite vs. Indiana

Michigan State football has clawed its way back to a .500 record after winning three of their past four games, and now the Spartans are just one more win away from securing bowl eligibility.

This Saturday, Michigan State will play host to the Indiana Hoosiers, as the two programs get set for their annual matchup to determine who will take home the Old Brass Spitton.

This past Sunday, opening lines for Week 12 of the 2022 college football season were released, and the Spartans opened as an 11-point favorite against Indiana. Oddsmakers expect a low-scoring game, with the over-under point total set at 40.5 points.

This season, Michigan State has posted a 4-6 record against the spread. The Spartans closed as a 10-point favorite last week against Rutgers, but failed to cover the mark, winning 27-21. MSU did cover the spread as a favorite against Western Michigan and Akron to start the season, however.

From Week 3 to Week 10, the Spartans were a betting underdog in seven consecutive games. Michigan State went 2-5 against the spread during that stretch, but both times the Spartans covered they won the game outright — against Wisconsin and Illinois.

While the 2022 campaign is widely considered to have been a disappointment for Michigan State, securing bowl eligibility this weekend against Indiana would be a positive step for the program. The Spartans are almost guaranteed to be the betting underdog next week when they close the regular season at Penn State.

Other Notable Week 12 Opening Lines