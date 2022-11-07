Michigan State opens as double-digit favorite vs. Rutgers

Michigan State has faced one of the tougher schedules in the Big Ten this season, but entering each week as an underdog for seven consecutive games, the Spartans will be favored ahead of their Week 11 matchup with Rutgers.

On Sunday, opening betting lines were released, and Michigan State was listed as an 11-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights in East Lansing. Oddsmakers expect a low-scoring game, as the over-under total is listed at just 36.5 total points.

This is the first week in which the Spartans are the favored team for a game since Week 2, when Michigan State opened as a 34-point favorite over Mid-American Conference foe, Akron.

The Spartans have not fared very well against the spread in 2022, going just 4-5 this season. However, Michigan State did cover the spread in both previous games in which they were favored this season (Western Michigan, Akron).

While the spread opened at 11 points, the line has shifted slightly towards Rutgers over the last 24 hours. The Spartans are currently listed as a 10-point favorite.

Other Notable Week 11 Opening Lines