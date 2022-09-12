Michigan State football opens as slight underdog to Washington in Week 3

After being a heavy favorite in each of their first two games of the year, Michigan State football has opened as a two-point underdog to Washington in Week 3.

The over-under total opened at 54.5 points for the matchup.

The Spartans (2-0) took down a pair of Mid-American Conference opponents, Western Michigan and Akron, in Week 1 and 2, but now must prepare for a West Coast road trip to face a Pac-12 foe.

The Huskies have also opened 2-0 to start their 2022 campaign, with wins over Kent State and Portland State in the first two weeks.

Michigan State was one of the best programs against the spread in 2021, finishing 9-3-1 against the number a year ago. The Spartans also had four wins outright as an underdog last season.

So far in 2022, Michigan State is 2-0 against the spread. The Spartans were favored by 21.5 points against Western Michigan and beat the Broncos by 22, and MSU was favored by 34.5 against Akron and won, 52-0.

Washington looks improved under first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, albeit against two overmatched opponents. The Huskies will attack Michigan State's secondary with an improved passing attack and a dual-threat quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. — who transferred to Washington from Indiana.

Other Relevant Week 3 Opening Lines