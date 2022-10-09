Michigan State opens as small underdog at home vs. Wisconsin

Michigan State's stuggles continued this past weekend when the Spartans dropped their fourth straight game with a 49-20 home loss to Ohio State. With this loss, MSU fell to 2-4 on the year, and 0-3 in Big Ten Conference play.

On Sunday, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas released their opening betting lines for Week 7 of the 2022 college football season, and once again Michigan State enters the week as an underdog.

Wisconsin is listed as a four-point favorite over the Spartans this weekend in East Lansing. The Badgers are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play after a 42-7 win over Northwestern this past weekend. The over/under point total for Michigan State-Wisconsin opened at 42.5 points.

Michigan State is 2-4 this season against the spread, including 0-4 when a betting line underdog. The Spartans covered twice as a large favorite against Western Michigan and Akron.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, is 3-3 against the spread this season. The Badgers covered large point spreads as the favorite over Illinois State and New Mexico State, and covered big last week as a 10-point favorite over Northwestern.

However, Wisconsin lost the game outright as a 17.5-point favorite and 6.5-point favorite over Washington State and Illinois, respectively. The Badgers also didn't come close to covering the spread as a 19-point underdog to Ohio State, losing 52-21.

This will be the first matchup between Michigan State and Wisconsin since a 38-0 win for the Badgers in 2019. The programs have only played one another three times in the last 10 season. The Spartans last victory over Wisconsin came in 2012.

Other Notable Week 7 Betting Lines