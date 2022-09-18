Michigan State tumbles in Coaches Poll following loss at Washington

Michigan State suffered its first defeat of the 2022 season yesterday at Washington, falling to the Huskies by the final score of 39-28.

As a result, the Spartans took a 12-spot tumble in this week's updated USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, dropping down to No. 21 in the country. Michigan State had climbed as high as No. 9 after starting the season ranked No. 14 in the nation.

No. 1 Georgia has overtaken No. 2 Alabama for the top spot in the Coaches Poll, followed by No. 3 Ohio State. Additionally, No. 4 Michigan jumped No. 5 Clemson in the poll.

No. 6 Oklahoma held its spot from last week, while No. 7 USC swapped spots with No. 8 Oklahoma State. Rounding out the Top 10 are No. 9 Kentucky and No. 10 Arkansas.

The Big Ten has four representatives in Week 4 of the Coaches Poll. Joining the Buckeyes, Wolverines and Spartans is No. 15 Penn State, who climbed eight spots after a 41-12 win at Auburn this weekend.

Meanwhile, Minnesota and Wisconsin both fell among "Others receiving votes". The Golden Gophers are T-32nd in poll points, while the Badgers come in T-38th.

Biggest Risers

No. 24 Washington received votes in last week's poll, and moved up a whopping 20 spots following its win over Michigan State. Penn State's eight-spot climb was the second largest of the week, while No. 18 Oregon made a six-spot climb after a 41-20 win over BYU.

Biggest Fallers

Unfortunately, Michigan State shares dishonor with No. 25 Miami, which fell 12 spots after falling, 17-9, to No. 20 Texas A&M. Meanwhile, No. 23 BYU fell nine spots following its loss to Oregon.

For the full USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, click here.