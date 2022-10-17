Michigan, Michigan State will meet "under the lights" in Ann Arbor

One of the best in-state rivalries in all of college sports is set to renew its annual series, and the matchup will take place in a prime time slot on ABC.

On Monday, it was announced that kickoff for the Oct. 29 meeting between Michigan and Michigan State has been set for 7:30 p.m. (EST) in Ann Arbor. The Spartans (3-4 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) are expected to be a heavy underdog to the Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) when the bitter rivals square off.

Michigan State is used to being the underdog in this series, and the program has thrived in the role. The last Spartan football team to travel to Michigan was a 21.5-point underdog to the Wolverines in 2020, and left Ann Arbor with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after a 27-24 victory in Mel Tucker's first season.

Then, last year in East Lansing, No. 8 Michigan State was a four-point home underdog to No. 6 Michigan, and Tucker improved his record to 2-0 against U-M's Jim Harbaugh with a 37-33 victory.

MSU has had recent success under the lights in Ann Arbor as well. One of the most famous plays in the rivalries history, "Trouble With The Snap", occurred at night in 2015.

The Spartans made their return to Ann Arbor in 2017, and an unranked Michigan State (at the time) upset No. 7 Michigan to send the Wolverine faithful home disappointed once again.

Michigan State is coming off a 34-28 double-overtime victory on Homecoming against Wisconsin, while Michigan defeated Penn State, 41-17, in a Top 10 showdown this past weekend. Both programs will have bye weeks ahead of this year's showdown.

Tucker is already the first Michigan State head football coach in history to win his first two games against the rival Wolverines, and he'll look to improve that mark to 3-0 in just under two weeks.