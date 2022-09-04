Skip to main content
Michigan State opens as huge favorite vs. Akron

Michigan State opens as huge favorite vs. Akron

The Spartans should handle business this weekend in the Woodshed...

Michigan State football handled business in Week 1, dispatching the Western Michigan Broncos by a final score of 35-13. The closing line for the point-spread against WMU was 21.5, so the Spartans were able to cover.

On Sunday, point spreads for Week 2's slate of games were released and Michigan State opened as a 34-point favorite over the Akron Zips. The over-under total was set at 57.5 points.

The Spartans were one of the best programs against the spread in 2021, finishing 9-3-1 against the number a year ago. MSU begins 1-0 against the spread in 2022 after their 22-point victory over Western Michigan.

Akron could be the weakest opponent that Michigan State faces all season, as the Zips are expected to finish near the bottom of the Mid-American Conference in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saturday's game between the Spartans and Zips will kickoff at 4 p.m. (EST) at Spartan Stadium.

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI

Michigan State SpartansAkron Zips

USATSI_18971004_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State DE earns 'National Defensive Player of the Week'

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18971011_168388427_lowres
Football

Payton Thorne: ‘I was pretty disappointed with how I played’ vs. Western Michigan

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18970656_168388427_lowres
Football

Portal King: Mel Tucker's 2022 Transfer Class Off To Great Start In East Lansing

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_16778630_168388427_lowres
Football

Everything WMU coach Tim Lester said about Michigan State

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18973890_168388427_lowres
Football

Jacoby Windmon Was Unblockable vs. Western Michigan

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_15136932_168388427_lowres
Football

Mel Tucker addresses Xavier Henderson-Darius Snow injury situation

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18971905_168388427_lowres
Football

Three Up, Three Down: New Faces Flash For Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

By Matthew Lounsberry
Michigan State Football Helmet
Football

LOOK: Michigan State reveals uniforms for season-opener vs. Western Michigan

By Matthew Lounsberry