Three Up/Three Down: Purdue upsets No. 3 Michigan State

Michigan State had found ways to win close games throughout the 2021 season, but defensive mistakes finally caught up to the Spartans in a __-__ loss at Purdue.

Coming into this matchup, all the talk was about the Boilermakers' propensity for pulling off big upsets, and lightning stuck again in West Lafayette.

Michigan State falls to 8-1 on the year, and 5-1 in Big Ten play. This drops the Spartans one game behind Ohio State in the Big Ten East. We take a look at the good, and the bad, from Saturday's result.

Three Up:

1. Drive to close the first half

Trailing 21-7 with about four minutes left in the first half, Michigan State needed to put a drive together and get points before the break. That's exactly what they did, as Kenneth Walker III took it in from 14 yards out to cut the Spartans deficit to 21-14. This was the type of drive we've seen this team put together time-and-again when they've really needed one this season. With Purdue opening the second half with the ball, this game was in danger of getting away from Michigan State had they not put together that 11-play, 69-yard scoring drive. As it turned out, the Boilermakers fumbled on that first possession after halftime, and Payton Thorne scored on a 32-yard touchdown run to tie the game just a couple plays later. Things went downhill from there for the Spartans, but this sequence of events kept MSU in the game.

2. Kenneth Walker III goes over 100 yards, again

The most consistent thing about this Spartan squad has been the reliability of their Heisman-contending tailback. Walker did fumble on MSU's opening possession, which led to the Boilermakers' first touchdown, but the transfer from Wake Forest bounced back from his first fumble of the season. Walker carried for 136 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries against Purdue. Wins and losses matter more than individual awards, but Walker's performance today keeps him in the thick of the Heisman race, despite the defeat.

3. Receivers step up without Nailor

It's hard to know if the outcome would have been any different had junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor played in this game, but Michigan State's pass-catchers stepped up in his absence. Eight different players caught passes for the Spartans, with Jayden Reed leading the way with four catches for 73 yards. Tre Mosley, meanwhile, caught two touchdown passes to go with 43 yards on four receptions. Nailor's injury is something we'll be keeping an eye on closely moving forward, but it is encouraging to see what other options Michigan State has while the junior is out.

Three Down:

1. No answer for Aiden O'Connell, David Bell

The Spartans' secondary has been much-maligned throughout the season, and they did nothing to quiet the critics on Saturday. Purdue got whatever it wanted out of its passing game, as Boilermaker QB Aiden O'Connell shredded Michigan State's secondary for 536 yards and three touchdowns on 40-for-54 passing. Despite averaging just 1.9 yards per carry in the run game, Purdue moved the ball at will against the Spartans through the air. Boilermaker wide receiver David Bell, the Big Ten's receiving yards leader, had another huge day with 11 catches, 217 yards and a touchdown. We knew this is where Michigan State would be attacked, and it's disappointing that the Spartans had no answer against the Boilermaker passing attack.

2. Third down defense

Another area of concern for Michigan State's defense has been their inability to get off the field on third down. Purdue's offense was 6-of-8 on third down conversions in the first half, and finished the game 11-of-18. We knew this was going to Michigan State at some point this season, and that day came this weekend. The Spartans had multiple chances to get off the field in third and long, and continued to fail to do so. This has been a problem all season for Michigan State, and Purdue took advantage.

3. Too many penalties

The Spartans have had problems with penalties for much of this season as well, and the yellow flags came out at the wrong times again today. Michigan State was flagged six times for 70 yards in West Lafayette. Penalties extended drives for Purdue, and resulted in a huge field-position change as well, after a Spartan punt downed at Purdue's one yard line was wiped out by a flag. The biggest blow, however, was the targetting call against defensive tackle Simeon Barrow early in the third quarter. That took one of the best Spartan defenders off the field for the majority of the second half, and MSU will be without him for the first half against Maryland as well.