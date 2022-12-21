BREAKING: Defensive Tackle Transfer Commits To Michigan State

Welcome to the new December normal for college football. Coaching staffs across the nation are scrounging the transfer portal of available talent, and that's absolutely happening in East Lansing, Mich. as well.

On Tuesday evening, Michigan State football landed another addition out of the portal — former Florida State Seminole defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson.

Next year in East Lansing, Jackson will play for his third different program in six years. A former three-star high school recruit in the Class of 2018, Jackson signed with Louisville and played in 10 games as a true freshman. He recorded 16 tackles, including three tackles for loss and two sacks for the Cardinals.

Jackson sat out of the 2019 season after transferring to Florida State, and played in just one game for the Seminoles in 2020. Then, in 2021, Jackson played in 10 games with one start for FSU, recording 16 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a half-sack. He added one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.

This past season, injuries limited Jackson to just 14 snaps in his final four appearances with Florida State. He played in 10 games again for the Seminoles in 2022, recording 12 tackles.

After Michigan State saw defensive tackles Jalen Hunt and Dashaun Mallory enter the transfer portal this offseason, it was important for the Spartans to rebuild its defensive depth up front. MSU is also the current 'crystal ball' favorite to land former Texas A&M defensive tackle Tunmise Adeleye out of the transfer portal.

Adeleye, who signed with the Aggies in 2021, is a former four-star and Top 50 national recruit out of Katy (Texas) Thompson High School.