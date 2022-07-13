Michigan State Four-Star DL Target Commits To Rival Wolverines

After a back-and-forth battle that raged throughout early summer, Michigan State came up short in the recruitment of four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, who committed to rival Michigan on Wednesday.

Etta visited East Lansing back on June 10, and the Spartans became real contenders for the coveted Colleyville, Texas native due to that weekend. However, after Etta visited Ann Arbor the following weekend, the Wolverines became the favorites in this battle.

On June 22, Etta included Michigan State alongside Michigan, Alabama and Stanford in his 'Top 4' schools, but the battle quickly was whittled down to the Spartans and Wolverines. Etta delayed his commitment at least twice as her pondered the in-state rivals but, ultimately, the choice was Michigan.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Etta is considered the No. 19 defensive lineman and the No. 125 overall player in the country. He's also ranked No. 21 in the talent-rich state of Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 260-pounds, and has offers from 30 FBS programs.

Although pass rush specialist Brandon T. Jordan and defensive line coach Marco Coleman were unable to land this Covenant Christian Academy prospect, the pair continue to be a force on the recruiting trail for the Spartans.

Norman (Okla.) Community Christian EDGE prospect Bai Jobe, a Top 75 national recruit, committed to Michigan State less than a week ago. Jordan and Coleman also reeled in four-star and Top 175 defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe out of Iowa earlier in this recruiting cycle.

Michigan State is also in recruiting battles for five-star David Hicks Jr., four-star A'mauri Washington, four-star Jalen Thompson, four-star Terrence Green and four-star Cameron Lenhardt — all of whom are defensive line or EDGE prospects.

The Spartans' currently have 12 prospects committed in the 2023 recruiting cycle, eight of whom are classified as four-star prospects by the 247Sports' composite rankings. Michigan State football's school record for four-star signees is 11, which is looking like an attainable mark this cycle for the Spartans.

MSU's 2023 class is currently ranked No. 25 in the country by 247Sports, the fifth-best class in the Big Ten Conference as of July 13, 2022.

