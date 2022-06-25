Four-star safety includes Michigan State in  'Top 5'

The Spartans have put themselves in a great spot here...

While Michigan State's surge of commitments early in June has died down in recent weeks, the Spartans continue to make their presence felt in battles for some of the top players in the country.

On Saturday, four-star Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep safety Jayden Bonsu included Michigan State in his final five schools alongside Ohio State, Alabama, Miami and Penn State.

Bonsu also announced that he would not be committing for another two months, setting a date of Aug. 20 for the end of his recruitment. Currently, Ohio State has a crystal ball in favor of landing Bonsu, provided by 247Sports' director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 205 pounds, Bonsu is a big, long prospect for the safety position. He visited Michigan State over the weekend of June 10, but has also taken official visits to Miami (June 3) and Ohio State (June 17) this month.

A native of New Jersey, Bonsu is ranked as the No. 24 safety and No. 272 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He's also considered the third-best player from his home state.

Michigan State secondaries coach Harlon Barnett has been the Spartans' primary recruiter in the battle for Bonsu.

Official visit season this month has proven fruitful for Michigan State, as the Spartans have added five commitments to the six verbal pledges they had coming into June.

Following the first two weekends of the month, Michigan State landed commitments from four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton and four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin.

Mel Tucker and his staff are building one of MSU's best recruiting classes in recent memory. The Spartans' 11 verbal pledges, eight of which come from four-star prospects, has Michigan State's 2023 class currently ranked No. 16 in the country.

MSU signed a total of five four-star prospects in the class of 2022, and has not exceeded that number of four-star signees in one class since 2016, when nine four-star prospects pledged to the Spartans. Michigan State has positioning itself to exceed that number in this cycle if momentum continues.

