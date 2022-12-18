Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State

Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in 2021, rushing for 578 yards and two touchdowns on 125 carries. He added 19 receptions for 127 yards in the passing game.

Carter got off to a strong start in 2022 for UConn, averaging 6.2 yards per carry through the season's first four games. However, Carter suffered a separated shoulder injury in the Huskies' fourth game of the year against Michigan, and he elected to have season-ended shoulder surgery a couple weeks later.

In 2022, Carter finished with 405 yards and a touchdown on 65 carries, adding five catches for 39 yards through the air.

Signing with UConn out of Rochester (N.Y.) Bishop Kearney High School, Carter was just a two-star recruit in the Class of 2020. He was ranked No. 3096 overall and the No. 202 running back in his class.

Carter's commitment to Michigan State came just hours after the Spartans missed on their top high school tailback target from the Class of 2023 — four-star RB Kedrick Reescano out of New Caney (Texas) High School.

Reescano originally committed to Michigan State back in January of this year, but decommitted and reopened his recruitment back in October.

The four-star was being heavily pursued by both Ole Miss and Oklahoma State, while MSU head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans' staff continued their efforts to reel Reescano back into the fold. However, the Texas native committed to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels on Saturday night.

Michigan State currently has 14 high school commitments in their 2023 class which ranks No. 25 in the country. The Spartans have added five transfer commitments as well.

National Signing Day is on Wednesday, Dec. 21.