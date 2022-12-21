Michigan State lands massive defensive tackle out of transfer portal

Mel Tucker and Michigan State football continue to place a heavy emphasis on adding talent from the transfer portal, and the Spartans stuck again on Wednesday when former Liberty defensive tackle Dre Butler committed to MSU.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder will provide Michigan State with size, depth and experience and a ready-made starter in the middle of the Spartans' defense in 2023. Even at his massive size, Butler is a guy who has the athleticism to pressure the quarterback from the D-tackle position, but the biggest value that he'll bring to MSU is the ability to clog up running lanes for opposing offensive linemen and tailbacks.

Butler started his collegiate career at Independence Community College before transferring to Auburn. After two seasons with the Tigers, Butler moved on to Liberty for the 2022 season. He played in the Flames' bowl game against Toledo on Tuesday night, hopped in the transfer portal following the game and immediately gave a verbal pledge to Michigan State on Wednesday.

In 2022, Butler finished with 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in his lone season at Liberty. In three years of Power 5 football, Butler has tallied 42 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks.

Michigan State is shoring up the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football through transfer portal additions. In addition to Butler, the Spartans have also added Florida State transfer defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and are firmly in the running for Texas A&M transfer DT Tunmise Adeleye — one of the top transfers on the market.