Skip to main content

Michigan State lands massive defensive tackle out of transfer portal

The Spartans look to shore up the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball this offseason...

Mel Tucker and Michigan State football continue to place a heavy emphasis on adding talent from the transfer portal, and the Spartans stuck again on Wednesday when former Liberty defensive tackle Dre Butler committed to MSU.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder will provide Michigan State with size, depth and experience and a ready-made starter in the middle of the Spartans' defense in 2023. Even at his massive size, Butler is a guy who has the athleticism to pressure the quarterback from the D-tackle position, but the biggest value that he'll bring to MSU is the ability to clog up running lanes for opposing offensive linemen and tailbacks.

Butler started his collegiate career at Independence Community College before transferring to Auburn. After two seasons with the Tigers, Butler moved on to Liberty for the 2022 season. He played in the Flames' bowl game against Toledo on Tuesday night, hopped in the transfer portal following the game and immediately gave a verbal pledge to Michigan State on Wednesday.

In 2022, Butler finished with 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in his lone season at Liberty. In three years of Power 5 football, Butler has tallied 42 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan State is shoring up the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football through transfer portal additions. In addition to Butler, the Spartans have also added Florida State transfer defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and are firmly in the running for Texas A&M transfer DT Tunmise Adeleye — one of the top transfers on the market.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_19200634_168388427_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Top O-line target signs NLI to Michigan State!

By Matthew Lounsberry
michigan state football recruiting national signing day
Football

National Signing Day: Latest Updates and New Signees for Michigan State Football

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_15198524_168388427_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State lands wide receiver commit on eve of Signing Day

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_6674388_168388427_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Defensive Tackle Transfer Commits To Michigan State

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_5717568_168388427_lowres
Football

Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19265113_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo Updates Malik Hall's Injury Status

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_17126820_168388427_lowres
Football

Four-star linebacker decommits from MSU days before National Signing Day

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19060996_168388427_lowres
Football

Five-star QB Dante Moore flips from Oregon to UCLA

By Matthew Lounsberry