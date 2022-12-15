Skip to main content

Michigan State adds transfer specialist to address 2022 kicking woes

The Spartans add to their special teams unit with a transfer portal addition...

It's no secret that Michigan State had a plethora of issues with its kicking game in 2022, and the Spartans took a step towards addressing those issues this week.

On Wednesday, Michigan State dipped back into the transfer portal and landed former North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim, who will have multiple years of eligibility remaining. It's unclear if Kim will be a scholarship addition or a walk-on for the Spartans.

Kim was the kickoff specialist in each of the last three seasons for the Tar Heels. In 2022, he had 26 touchbacks on 31 kickoffs in just four games played. Kim led the nation in 2020 with 76 touchbacks. Over the course of his career, he's averaged 63.7 yards per kickoff with 162 touchbacks and three kicks out of bounds on 206 attempts.

As a kickoff specialist, Kim has been used just sparingly as a place kicker. He missed the only field goal attempt of his career in 2019, while knocking through a pair of extra points during his career.

As mentioned above, the Spartans struggled mightily with its place-kicking duties this past season, as true freshman Jack Stone and Auburn transfer Ben Patton combined to go just 6-for-12 on field goal attempts in 2022. Stone, who handled kickoff duties for Michigan State last season, entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season.

The Spartans have landed four transfer portal additions this week, as Kim joins Norfolk State tight end Ademola Faleye, Wisconsin tight end Jaylan Franklin and Wisconsin defensive back Semar Melvin.

Michigan State also got a pair of commitments to their 2023 recruiting class this week in three-star athletes Aziah Johnson and Jaelon Barbarin, who will play wide receiver and running back, respectively, for the Spartans.

