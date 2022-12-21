BREAKING: Michigan State lands former Detroit Cass Tech running back from transfer portal

Michigan State football has landed a commitment from South Florida transfer tailback Jaren Mangham, the older brother of current Spartans' safety Jaden Mangham and a former product of Detroit Cass Tech High School.

The elder Mangham announced his commitment to MSU via Twitter on Wednesday, in the midst of National Signing Day for high school recruits.

A member of the Class of 2019, Jaren Mangham committed to and played for MSU head coach Mel Tucker during his lone season at the helm in Colorado. Playing in all 12 games for the Buffaloes as a true freshman, Mangham tallied 441 yards and three touchdown on 107 carries. He was named to the All-Pac-12 Freshman team as a result.

After Tucker departed Colorado to become the new head coach at Michigan State ahead of the 2020 season, Mangham remained with the Buffaloes and had 35 rushing yards and two touchdowns in just four games that season.

Mangham entered the transfer portal the following offseason and landed at South Florida, where he earned honorable mention All-AAC in 2021 after 671 yards and 15 touchdowns on 160 carries for the Bulls. This past season, Mangham had just 24 carries on the year and finished with 104 yards and three touchdowns.

With two years of collegiate eligibility remaining, Mangham figures to factor in to Michigan State's tailback rotation immediately in 2023.