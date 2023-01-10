Skip to main content

Starting Offensive Lineman Confirms Return To Michigan State

The Spartans will get back one of their most experienced offensive linemen for the 2023 season...

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been hard at work adding depth and talent to his position group this offseason, and another piece of the O-line puzzle has confirmed its return to East Lansing in 2023.

On Tuesday, starting left guard J.D. Duplain shared a graphic on social media with a simple, two-word message: "Unfinished business".

In Duplain, Michigan State is getting back one of its most experienced players. The senior has appeared in 42 games with 35 starts at left guard during his collegiate career, including starting each game during the last two seasons. Duplain was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the conference's media and coaches this past season, and was also recognized by the media in 2021.

In addition to Duplain, the Spartans are expected to return starting right tackle Spencer Brown and starting center Nick Samac. Meanwhile, starting left tackle Jarrett Horst has already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, while starting right guard Matt Carrick and reserve guard Brian Greene have exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan State added junior college transfer Keyshaun Blackstock, the No. 8 JUCO prospect in the country according to the 247Sports' composite rankings, out of Coffeyville Community College this offseason. He's expected to compete for a starting role in 2023, along with up-and-coming younger guys like Brandon Baldwin, Dallas Fincher, Geno VanDeMark and Kevin Wigenton, among others.

In addition to Blackstock, Michigan State also added four-star Alabaster (Ala.) offensive tackle Stanton Ramil and four-star Clarkston (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Cole Dellinger in the 2023 recruiting class.

Coming off a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022, improvement along the offensive line is a top priority for head coach Mel Tucker as the Spartans looks to bounce back next season.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_19761954_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin in gritty, Big Ten battle

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8780664_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State set to host 5-star defensive lineman this weekend

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19741386_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Contender or Pretender: Michigan State enters Big Ten gauntlet

By Aedan Mulcrone and Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19741991_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Michigan State's defense smothers Wolverines in 59-53 win

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19719686_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Basketball: 3 Keys to Beating Michigan

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8875536_168388427_lowres
Football

Defensive veteran becomes 11th transfer portal departure for MSU Football

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_6674388_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State offers East Lansing native, former Wolverine in transfer portal

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19719807_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo: "Winning the battle for the state means the world to me"

By Matthew Lounsberry