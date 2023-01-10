Starting Offensive Lineman Confirms Return To Michigan State

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been hard at work adding depth and talent to his position group this offseason, and another piece of the O-line puzzle has confirmed its return to East Lansing in 2023.

On Tuesday, starting left guard J.D. Duplain shared a graphic on social media with a simple, two-word message: "Unfinished business".

In Duplain, Michigan State is getting back one of its most experienced players. The senior has appeared in 42 games with 35 starts at left guard during his collegiate career, including starting each game during the last two seasons. Duplain was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the conference's media and coaches this past season, and was also recognized by the media in 2021.

In addition to Duplain, the Spartans are expected to return starting right tackle Spencer Brown and starting center Nick Samac. Meanwhile, starting left tackle Jarrett Horst has already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, while starting right guard Matt Carrick and reserve guard Brian Greene have exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Michigan State added junior college transfer Keyshaun Blackstock, the No. 8 JUCO prospect in the country according to the 247Sports' composite rankings, out of Coffeyville Community College this offseason. He's expected to compete for a starting role in 2023, along with up-and-coming younger guys like Brandon Baldwin, Dallas Fincher, Geno VanDeMark and Kevin Wigenton, among others.

In addition to Blackstock, Michigan State also added four-star Alabaster (Ala.) offensive tackle Stanton Ramil and four-star Clarkston (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Cole Dellinger in the 2023 recruiting class.

Coming off a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2022, improvement along the offensive line is a top priority for head coach Mel Tucker as the Spartans looks to bounce back next season.