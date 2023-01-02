Skip to main content

Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal

The Spartans' roster continues to reshape to begin 2023...

Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season.

The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.

Hallock, who graduated this past December, was a member of the 2019 recruiting class for MSU and came to East Lansing as a three-star prospect out of Forest Hills High School in Grand Rapids. His father, Ty Hallock, played for Michigan State from 1989-92, and his brother Tanner was a walk-on for the Spartans. Hallock's sister, Theryn, is a freshman guard for MSU's women's basketball team.

Appearing in 17 games across four seasons in East Lansing, Hallock recorded five tackles and a forced fumble in his Spartans career. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder played primarily on special teams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hallock is the ninth member of Michigan State's football team to enter the transfer portal since the season ended, joining wide receivers Terry Lockett Jr. and Germie Bernard, kicker Jack Stone, defensive linemen Michael Fletcher and Dashaun Mallory, defensive ends Jalen Hunt and Chase Carter and linebacker Carson Casteel.

The new portal window opened on Dec. 5 and closes on Jan. 18 before a second window from May 1 to 15. Graduate transfers can enter the portal at any time.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_19701655_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Three takeaways: Hoggard, Houser earn double-doubles in MSU win over Buffalo

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19694746_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Michigan State Women Knock Off No. 4 Indiana

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19458544_168388427_lowres
Football

Tom Izzo expects Malik Hall to play vs. Buffalo

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19511323_168388427_lowres
Basketball

Tom Izzo confirms Keon Coleman is practicing with basketball team

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19511330_168388427_lowres
Football

What Mel Tucker Said About Every 2023 Michigan State Football Signee

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_18971915_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State linebacker announces return for 2023 season

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_6687416_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State makes 'Top 5' for two 2024 in-state athletes

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_6674388_168388427_lowres
Football

Four-star 2024 cornerback commits to Michigan State Football

By Matthew Lounsberry