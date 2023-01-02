Michigan State Football Loses 9th Player To Transfer Portal

Without a bowl game to prepare for, Michigan State football got an early start on reshaping its roster for the 2023 football season.

The Spartans added a small but talented 2023 recruiting class, composed of 15 high school prospects, as well as 11 incoming transfers. However, Michigan State has suffered several departures as well, the latest being redshirt junior defensive back Tate Hallock.

Hallock, who graduated this past December, was a member of the 2019 recruiting class for MSU and came to East Lansing as a three-star prospect out of Forest Hills High School in Grand Rapids. His father, Ty Hallock, played for Michigan State from 1989-92, and his brother Tanner was a walk-on for the Spartans. Hallock's sister, Theryn, is a freshman guard for MSU's women's basketball team.

Appearing in 17 games across four seasons in East Lansing, Hallock recorded five tackles and a forced fumble in his Spartans career. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder played primarily on special teams.

Hallock is the ninth member of Michigan State's football team to enter the transfer portal since the season ended, joining wide receivers Terry Lockett Jr. and Germie Bernard, kicker Jack Stone, defensive linemen Michael Fletcher and Dashaun Mallory, defensive ends Jalen Hunt and Chase Carter and linebacker Carson Casteel.

The new portal window opened on Dec. 5 and closes on Jan. 18 before a second window from May 1 to 15. Graduate transfers can enter the portal at any time.