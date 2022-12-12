Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class suffers 7th decommitment

Michigan State football has lost another commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, this time in three-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King offensive lineman Johnathan Slack.

Spartan Tailgate's Corey Robinson reported that Slack's decommitment from MSU was a mutual decision by both parties.

Slack was one of the longest-tenured prospects in the Spartans' 2023 class, having first committed to Michigan State back in February. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, the senior from Detroit has dropped around 30 pounds and missed a few games for Martin Luther King High, including the state championship game.

Specific reasons for the mutual parting of Slack and Michigan State were not provided by Robinson, and have not otherwise been made publicly known.

With the loss of Slack, the Spartans' 2023 class is down to just 10 commitments with 10 days until the early signing period begins. Nine of those 10 committed prospects are rated as four-star players, which would set a new program record for a single recruiting cycle if MSU signs each player.

Michigan State's class, which reached the Top 10 after a hot summer, is now ranked No. 47 in the country and ninth in the Big Ten. However, the Spartans now have an average commit rating of 91.13, which is the 14th-best mark in the country.

While that average player ranking is encouraging, signing 10 players during early Signing Day on Dec. 21 is not going to cut it. Tucker and his staff are in some furious recruiting battles with the early signing period approaching quickly, and the Spartans desperately need to come out on top in a few of those battles.