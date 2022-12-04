MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans

Last night, at least one Michigan State Spartan was watching as bitter in-state rival Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship.

In the closing moments of that victory for the Wolverines, Michigan State redshirt sophomore tight end Maliq Carr took to Twitter and made a bold prediction for a Spartans program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2022.

Beyond Carr's assertion that Michigan State will play for a Big Ten title in 2023, the other important thing about this tweet was that it likely confirms that Carr will return to East Lansing for his redshirt junior season.

This past spring, Carr was non-committal to playing basketball during the 2022-23 season because there was a chance he'd be preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. However, after splitting reps at tight end with seniors Daniel Barker and Tyler Hunt, Carr was limited to 16 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan State has some young tight ends who will play a bigger role in 2023, but one would assume that Carr will be the featured player at that position next season.

The Spartans last won a Big Ten championship in 2015, which capped three conference titles in six years for former head coach Mark Dantonio.