Skip to main content

MSU tight end Maliq Carr makes bold prediction for 2023 Spartans

Michigan State will look to bounce back from a disappointing 5-7 record in 2022...

Last night, at least one Michigan State Spartan was watching as bitter in-state rival Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, to win its second consecutive Big Ten championship.

In the closing moments of that victory for the Wolverines, Michigan State redshirt sophomore tight end Maliq Carr took to Twitter and made a bold prediction for a Spartans program coming off a 5-7 campaign in 2022.

Beyond Carr's assertion that Michigan State will play for a Big Ten title in 2023, the other important thing about this tweet was that it likely confirms that Carr will return to East Lansing for his redshirt junior season.

This past spring, Carr was non-committal to playing basketball during the 2022-23 season because there was a chance he'd be preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft. However, after splitting reps at tight end with seniors Daniel Barker and Tyler Hunt, Carr was limited to 16 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan State has some young tight ends who will play a bigger role in 2023, but one would assume that Carr will be the featured player at that position next season.

The Spartans last won a Big Ten championship in 2015, which capped three conference titles in six years for former head coach Mark Dantonio.

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_8875536_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State defensive starter declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19464206_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State linebacker declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19511325_168388427_lowres
Football

Looking back at preseason predictions for Michigan State football

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19023572_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19534953_168388427_lowres
Football

Five Takeaways: Road weary Spartans no match for Notre Dame

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19511323_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State lands 4 selections for All-Big Ten offense

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19416729_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State football awaits bowl fate, with only a sliver of hope

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19418302_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State TE Daniel Barker declares for 2023 NFL Draft

By Matthew Lounsberry