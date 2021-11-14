Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    MSU opens as big underdog to Ohio State

    The sportsbooks in Las Vegas aren't giving the Spartans much of a chance in Columbus...
    Michigan State will travel to Columbus in Week 12 for a massive showdown with Ohio State, and the folks who determine the betting odds don't like the Spartans' chances.

    MSU opened as an 18-point underdog to the Buckeyes, by far the largest point spread the Spartans have faced this season.

    Michigan State is 7-2 against the spread this season, and is 3-0 in games in which the Spartans were deemed "underdogs". Those wins came against Northwestern in Week 1, Miami in Week 3 and Michigan in Week 8.

    Michigan State's two "losses" against the spread came when they failed to cover as a 3.5-point favorite against Nebraska, and lost outright as a 2.5-point favorite against Purdue.

    Ohio State will definitely serve as the Spartans' toughest test of the regular season, and the game being in Columbus certainly makes it all the more challenging.

    The Spartans and Buckeyes will kick off at noon on ABC.

    Here are the Buckeyes lining up last night against Marshall. Watch out Big Ten because here they come. Photo courtesy of Bill Marklevits.
