Michigan State a big underdog at No. 11 Penn State in season finale

The Spartans face a stiff test on the road against the Nittany Lions...

After blowing a 17-point halftime lead against Indiana last Saturday, Michigan State football has a stiff challenge ahead with bowl eligibility on the line.

This weekend, the Spartans will travel to No. 11 Penn State in their regular season finale. Michigan State opened as a 16-point underdog on Sunday, but the line has moved further in the Nittany Lions favor over the last two days.

Penn State is now up to an 18-point favorite over MSU. That is the third-largest point spread that the Spartans have faced this season. Michigan State closed as a 27.5-point underdog against Ohio State, and a 21-point underdog to Michigan — the Spartans failed to cover in either of those games.

It's been a disappointing Year 3 in the Mel Tucker era, and that has been reflected in Michigan State's record against the spread in 2022 as well. The Spartans are just 4-7 against the spread this season.

MSU does have two outright wins as an underdog this season, however. The Spartans closed as a seven-point underdog against Wisconsin and a 16.5-point underdog to Illinois, but won both games.

