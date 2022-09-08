LOOK: Spartans reveal a new helmet with uniforms for Akron game

It's that time of the week again.

With Michigan State's second game of the season less than two days away, the Spartans have revealed the uniforms that they will be wearing against Akron, and they feature a new helmet to be worn for the very first time.

That's right — the Neon's are back! But unlike previous 'Neon' games, when Michigan State featured an all-Neon Spartan helmet logo, this week it will be a neon outline with a green Spartan helmet logo.

It's a just a small difference, but I prefer this version of the neon helmets.

It was also a great choice to use sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman in this video, and to give a nod to his skills on the basketball court.

As for the uniforms themselves, this looks like the same neon jerseys that Michigan State has worn since 2019, which have received mixed reviews among fans and mostly negative reviews nationwide.

The Spartans will be in green pants with a white Spartan helmet logo. The original neon uniforms were worn with neon pants back in 2019.

To be honest, the neon uniforms have been my least favorite look for Michigan State football since they debuted in 2019. The large print 'STATE' across the jersey has always looked weird to me, and I think there's a better way for MSU to incorporate neon into their football uniforms.

With that being said, I do like these new helmets for the Spartans. I think those are a step in the right direction. Now, someone just needs to redesign the jerseys...

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI